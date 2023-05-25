Former DPP chief sentenced to 5 years for role in bribery scheme

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on Wednesday sentenced a former city chief building examiner for his role in a bribery scheme.

Wayne Inouye was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release.

He must also pay $100,000 in fines.

Inouye had pleaded guilty to all charges after accepting over $100,000 between 2012 and 2017 in exchange for expediting permits.

Prosecutors say Inouye took at least $89,000 in bribes from an architect and several thousand dollars from others to approve and expedite their projects ahead of others.

Several other current and former City Department of Planning and Permitting employees were also charged

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.