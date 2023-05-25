First Alert Forecast: Breezy conditions continue today, lighter winds with more showers expected this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trade winds will continue through Thursday. Trade winds will weaken Friday into the weekend as an upper level disturbance builds north of the region. Showers will favor windward and mauka locations for the next several days. A few heavier showers are possible Friday through early next week.

Small long period south to southwest swells will keep surf heights around the summer average along south facing shores through the week. A small south-southwest swell arrives around Monday. Surf along east facing shores will remain near average and steadily decrease Friday. A small long period northwest swell is due Sunday into Sunday night producing a slight bump in surf heights through Tuesday.

