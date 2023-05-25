Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Breezy conditions continue, but lighter winds this weekend

Here are your top local headlines for Thursday, May 25.
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trade winds will continue through Thursday.

Trade winds will weaken Friday into the weekend as an upper-level disturbance builds north of the region.

Showers will favor windward and mauka locations for the next several days.

A few heavier showers are possible Friday through early next week.

Small long-period south to southwest swells will keep surf heights around the summer average along south facing shores through the week.

A small south-southwest swell arrives around Monday.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain near average and steadily decrease Friday.

A small, long-period northwest swell is due Sunday into Sunday night producing a slight bump in surf heights through Tuesday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

