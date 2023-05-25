Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Energy experts assemble on Maui for 10th Annual Hawaii Energy Conference

Hawaii is the first state to commit to 100% clean energy.
Experts from across the country shared their ideas on the Valley Isle on Wednesday for the 10th...
Experts from across the country shared their ideas on the Valley Isle on Wednesday for the 10th Annual Hawaii Energy Conference.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:27 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - What will it take for Hawaii to meet its mandate of producing 100% clean energy by 2045?

Experts from across the country shared their ideas on the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Wednesday for the 10th Annual Hawaii Energy Conference.

“We just have to be committed. We have to incentivize innovation. We have to incentivize bringing the community voices to the table so that everyone has a voice in our future. We have to make it work,” said Maui Economic Development Board President and CEO Leslie Wilkins.

MEDB is the presenting organization for the conference.

According to Hawaiian Electric, 32% of electricity generated on Oahu, Hawaii Island, and Maui County was from renewable resources last year. Hawaii Island generated 48%, Maui County generated 36%, and Oahu generated 28%.

Kauai County has its own co-op, the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative. KIUC lead the state, achieving more than 60% last year.

“This conference is about learning. It’s about networking with others. What is available? Will the state invest in it? Is it good? It’s about diversification,” said Sen. Lynn DeCoite, Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism Chair. “Education is power.”

Hawaii is the first state to commit to 100% clean energy.

Wednesday’s keynote speaker was Youth Climate Justice Activist Daphne Frias, 25, from New York.

“One thing I’ve noticed since being here was the lack of a young presence,” Frias said. “Young people have really sort of taken up the mantle in the climate crisis, becoming leaders and solving solutions we’re adults haven’t been able to, and I wanted to make sure that our voices were represented.”

Frias hopes more people will get involved.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Kinney
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Oahu harbor master
Myisha-Lee Armitage (Image: Honolulu Police Department)
‘We can move on’: Plea deal offers closure for family of teen killed in 2016 hit-and-run
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Jan Martin, employee at Island Grocery Depot.
Where have all the workers gone? Hawaii’s chief economist explains
Generic Image
Honolulu reports alarming increase in suicide attempts, especially among youth

Latest News

Federal judge awards $30M to former military family in Tripler Army Medical Center malpractice...
Federal judge awards $30M to former military family in Tripler Medical Center malpractice case
As the official star of hurricane season approaches on June 1, federal and local emergency...
FEMA unveils disaster-resistant broadcast studio in Hawaii
Attempted murder defendant Michael Hirokawa takes the stand in his defense.
On witness stand, suspect in near-fatal attack claims victim drugged and tried to rob him
Dive Oahu's surveillance camera captured a snapshot of one of the burglars entering their...
Police: Burglars target businesses with lock boxes