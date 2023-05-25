City prepares for full return of Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City preparations are underway for the full return of the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony, which will make its full return at Ala Moana Regional Park on Memorial Day.

Much smaller versions of the gathering have been held during the pandemic.

“Over the past three years, we have offered alternative options to the usual in-person event at Ala Moana Beach, to keep people connected with the intent and spirit of Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii,” said Rev. Craig Yamamoto, Shinnyo-en Hawaii community relations liaison.

“We are grateful to return to an in-person event to collectively reflect on the countless and continuing acts of compassion and heroism over the past few years, share in a moment of collective remembrance and generate hope and a sense of renewal toward the future.”

The Lantern Floating ceremony, held every Memorial Day, honors loved ones who have been lost.

Thousands of lanterns ― each bearing personal messages ― illuminate the waters off Ala Moana Beach Park and then are gathered up by volunteers in the water.

The in-person ceremony was canceled for the past three years due to the pandemic but was replaced with special broadcasts and virtual ceremonies.

This year’s event, which is free to the public, is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.