Over 1 million collected cans and bottles raise $20K in scholarships for Oahu highschoolers

Bottles4College awards over 1 million recycled bottles and cans to send Oahu high schoolers to college(Bottles4College)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:39 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over 1 million recycled bottles and cans are helping send two Oahu high schoolers to college.

Congratulations to Taejah Ray Telles-Kuwakara and Maricar Juntura, and three other finalists, Abby Fujii, Teani Kauffman, and Dakoda Keni.

They are all class of 2023, and the two winners won a $10,000 scholarship each, and the finalists got a $500 scholarship — something extra that Bottles4College wanted to do as a token of appreciation.

The giant checks came from Bottles4College, a nonprofit created by 15-year-old Genshu Price.

After over two years of exchanging thrown-out cans and bottles for change, Price finally had enough cash to choose winners in his scholarship contest.

“It’s so incredible to see the work they did for education and community, and their goals to bring back to Hawaii and to further academic goals a dream is absolutely amazing,” said the Founder of Bottles4College, Genshu Price.

Bottles4College is now accepting applications for next year’s scholarships. Click here for a link to apply.

And if you have cans or bottles, you can drop them off for Price at Lokahi Kailua Market next Sunday.

