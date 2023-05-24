Waipio Soccer Complex to be closed for weed control, repairs
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:27 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waipio Soccer Complex will be closing for the entire month of June.
The city says it’s planning to complete maintenance work, including weed control, fertilizing, irrigation repairs and power washing.
The city Department of Parks and Recreation says the annual closure could be extended depending on weather conditions.
