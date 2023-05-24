Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Waipio Soccer Complex to be closed for weed control, repairs

The treasurer for a youth soccer league on Maui is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of...
The treasurer for a youth soccer league on Maui is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)(Wikimedia Commons)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:27 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waipio Soccer Complex will be closing for the entire month of June.

The city says it’s planning to complete maintenance work, including weed control, fertilizing, irrigation repairs and power washing.

The city Department of Parks and Recreation says the annual closure could be extended depending on weather conditions.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Kinney
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Oahu harbor master
Myisha-Lee Armitage (Image: Honolulu Police Department)
‘We can move on’: Plea deal offers closure for family of teen killed in 2016 hit-and-run
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Generic Image
Honolulu reports alarming increase in suicide attempts, especially among youth
Teenager killed in Makaha shooting identified
Loved ones identify 17-year-old killed in weekend Makaha shooting

Latest News

Michael Hirokawa takes the stand in his trial.
Suspect in violent sex assault at Honolulu condo takes stand, claiming he doesn’t remember
Thousands gathered on Oahu’s North Shore on Tuesday to celebrate Hawaii’s own Iam Tonig, the...
‘An exciting time’: Iam Tongi’s ‘American Idol’ win puts local music on global stage
‘Scared, trapped’: Man accused in violent sex assault at Honolulu condo takes stand
The City and County of Honolulu is hosting another hiring event.
Looking for work? The city is hosting a hiring event with a focus on recent college grads