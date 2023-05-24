Tributes
The value of family dinners

Sponsored by Hawaii Catholic Schools
Marriage & Family Therapists Dr. Blendine Hawkins and Yvone Manupuna, share how family dinners are effective in bringing families closer and more connected!
By HI Now Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:46 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Many are not aware of the value of family dinners and how powerful that time can be for keiki and youth. HI Now host Kainoa Carlson talks to two licensed Marriage and Family Therapists, one a doctoral student in the DMFT program at Chaminade University, about family meals. In this segment they highlight the importance of family meals and how to make things fun at family mealtime.

