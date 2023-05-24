US Rep. Jill Tokuda congratulates Iam Tongi on winning American Idol’s season 21

WASHINGTON (HawaiiNewsNow) - Representative Jill Tokuda (HI-02) took to the house floor today to congratulate Kahuku native Iam Tongi on his remarkable victory in season 21 of American Idol.

During her U.S. House of Representatives address, Rep. Tokuda praised Tongi as a source of pride for the Kahuku community and the entire state of Hawaii.

Rep. Tokuda highlighted his soulful performances that captivated millions of viewers nationwide, emphasizing his historic achievement as the first-ever winner of American Idol, hailing from Hawaii and representing the Pacific Islander community.

Touching on the struggles many local families face due to the high cost of living, Rep. Tokuda expressed her concerns and advocated for making Hawaii affordable. She emphasized the need to create an environment where families like Iam’s do not have to leave their beloved homes for more affordable living conditions.

Watch Rep. Tokuda’s speech below.

