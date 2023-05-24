Tour historic military fleet at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s summer showcase

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-day family-fun event is happening this summer at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Ford Island.

You and your family can tour one of the most historic military installations in the world, including the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Frank J. Petersen, Jr.

There will also be static displays of military aircraft, including a Marine Corps VM-22 Osprey, a Navy MH-60 Seahawk and a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin.

The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is also bringing back it’s “Biggest Little Air Show” after a three-year hiatus. There will be two shows on Saturday, June 3 and one airshow on Sunday, June 4.

Other activities guest can expect include open cockpits, flight lessons and STEM activities for kids, food trucks, bounce houses, and more.

Ford Island gates open at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday and at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Visitors 18-years-old and older are required to present a valid photo ID.

Once guests are parked on Ford Island, shuttles will be available to transport attendees to the venues.

The number of vehicles granted access is limited and certain activities will also require pre-registration.

If you’re interested in participating in keiki activities and “Youth RC Training and Flying,” click here.

All attendees, including military personnel and families must register for the event online. To register, click here.

