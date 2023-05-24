Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Supreme Court approval declines amid controversies, poll says

Chief Justice John Roberts seeks to assure the public about the Supreme Court's ethics at an American Law Institute event on Tuesday. (Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Approval of the Supreme Court is declining, according to a poll by Marquette Law School.

The poll found approval of the high court stands at 41%, with 59% disapproving. That is a 6% decline since January.

The latest survey conducted in May comes after several ethics complaints and controversies surrounding the justices.

Some of the court’s decisions last year, like reversing nationwide abortion rights, also could have contributed to the lower approval rating.

As for this term, the justices have yet to issue opinions on most of the high-profile cases, including ones on LGBTQ rights, student debt relief and affirmative action.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Kinney
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Oahu harbor master
Myisha-Lee Armitage (Image: Honolulu Police Department)
‘We can move on’: Plea deal offers closure for family of teen killed in 2016 hit-and-run
Generic Image
Honolulu reports alarming increase in suicide attempts, especially among youth
Teenager killed in Makaha shooting identified
Loved ones identify 17-year-old killed in weekend Makaha shooting
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Rockfall dangers shutting down Maui’s Hana Highway, possibly up to a month-long closure
Rockfall threat shuts down portion of key highway on Maui
Since last fall, Liz Geltman has received more than 80 Amazon packages, and none of them are...
Amazon delivers more than 80 packages to wrong house
Since last fall, Liz Geltman has received more than 80 Amazon packages, and none of them are...
Amazon delivers more than 80 packages to wrong house
Wednesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions expected today, light winds with more showers possible over the weekend
FILE - A man uses a cellphone in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. On Tuesday, May 23, 2023,...
Do not call: States sue telecom company over billions of robocalls