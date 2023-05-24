Tributes
Search underway for robbery suspect who attacked man in Waikiki hotel elevator

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on May 6 at the “Aston at the Waikiki Banyan.”
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:06 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a robbery suspect who attacked a man in an elevator at a Waikiki hotel overnight.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on May 6 at the “Aston Waikiki Banyan Hotel.”

Surveillance video shows the suspect running toward the elevator. Once he steps in, he appears to reach for the elevator button but suddenly uses his opposite hand to side blind the victim.

HPD said the attacker knocked a male victim unconscious before taking his wallet.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (808) 955-8300.

