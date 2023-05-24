Suspect in violent sex assault at Honolulu condo takes stand, claiming he doesn’t remember

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in a violent sexual assault at a Honolulu condo in 2020 took the stand Wednesday for cross-examination in his trial.

Michael Hirokawa is on trial for attempted murder, sex assault and kidnapping.

Deputy Attorney General Michelle Puu asked Hirokawa about what he remembered from the night of the alleged attack.

He recalled some of the events before showing the victim up to his apartment unit but said he couldn’t remember a large portion of the night.

“After the wine, I don’t remember,” Hirokawa said. “I don’t know what I don’t remember, whether it’s immediately or a few minutes after. After the wine I don’t remember that chunk of time.”

Hirokawa’s attorney has argued that the victim drugged him by lacing his wine glass with LSD and Ambien. The woman has denied that allegation.

Prosecutors say that after a night of drinking, Hirokawa and the victim went to the condo where he allegedly forced her into his bedroom and attacked her.

Hirokawa said he does remember feeling trapped.

“I was just describing the feeling I had of being scared, trapped,” Hirokawa said. “I don’t if I was fighting for my life ‘cause someone’s trying to kill me or fighting for my life ‘cause I’m trying to escape. That’s the best way I could explain that feeling that I don’t know how to explain it better just that trapped feeling.”

If convicted, Hirokawa could face life in prison.

This story will be updated.

