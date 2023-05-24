Tributes
Rockfall dangers shutting down Maui’s Hana Highway, possibly up to a month-long closure

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:54 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A small portion of Hana Highway shut down after a boulder fell and smashed a car will remain closed through late June.

The county says slope stabilization between Alelele Bridge and Lelekea Bridge near Kīpahulu in East Maui will begin June 5 and last at least three weeks.

Motorists will not be able to travel between Hana and Kaupo areas during the closure, which may extend up to a month.

The county is asking residents to provide feedback on the closure, which began May 10 and was expected only to last a month.

