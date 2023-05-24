Tributes
Dozens of illegal ivory, turtle shells confiscated from Maui antique shop

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:44 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KAHULUI, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources arrested and charged the owner of an antique shop in Maui for possessing and trafficking illegal ivory and turtle shells.

While executing a search warrant Tuesday, DOCARE officers and NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement confiscated dozens of items from the Antique Freak shop in Wailuku.

Evidence collected during the search included various species of threatened and endangered wildlife, including whale tooth ivory, elephant ivory, walrus ivory and turtle shells.

Under state law, it is illegal to sell, purchase or trade any part or product from those animals.

Officials arrested and charged 42-year-old Shane Rosberg of Kula with 26 counts of prohibited wildlife trafficking and 26 counts of possession of endangered and protected wildlife.

His bail for each of the misdemeanor charges was set at $250, for a total of $13,000.

For a first conviction there would be a mandatory fine of not less than $200, or imprisonment of not more than one year. If the state elects to charge him under Hawaii Administrative Rules, he could be fined up to $10,000.

“Law enforcement takes these violations seriously and we hope this case serves as a warning to anyone who may be peddling or possessing items with the intent to sell, made from endangered or protected species,” DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said.

Rosberg is scheduled to appear in Wailuku District Court on June 15 at 10:30 a.m.

