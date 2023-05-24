Tributes
Man in critical condition after being found unresponsive in waters off Maui

Honolua Bay - FILE
Honolua Bay - FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in waters off Maui, according to the county Department of Fire and Public Safety.

First responders arrived at Honolua Bay around 2:05 p.m. Tuesday for a possible drowning incident.

At the scene, personnel said they found a man believed to be in his 60s unresponsive.

Officials said he was brought to shore by bystanders who were performing CPR.

Crews then took over life saving efforts and medevaced the man to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, details on what led to the incident are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

