Looking for work? The city is hosting a hiring event with a focus on recent college grads

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is hosting another hiring event this week with a focus on recent college graduates.

The event will be held Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Dole Cannery.

The city’s “WorkHawaii” program is focusing on connecting recent college graduates with new careers, but a city spokesperson says the event is open to everyone.

“Over 70 employers are registered to attend this month’s hiring event, including federal, state, and county offices, offering jobs and careers in a variety of fields,” said Mark Menard, Business Services Coordinator for WorkHawaii.

Officials say registration is encouraged but not required and that staff will be on hand to review and provide professional feedback on resumes and help applicants with interview skills.

Parking is available for job seekers at a $3 flat parking rate in the Dole Parking Structure above the Regal Theatres.

The next Hiring Event will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

