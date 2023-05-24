Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Looking for work? The city is hosting a hiring event with a focus on recent college grads

Over 70 employers will have a booth. The event is on Wednesday, May 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dole Cannery in Iwilei.
By Casey Lund
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:39 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is hosting another hiring event this week with a focus on recent college graduates.

The event will be held Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Dole Cannery.

The city’s “WorkHawaii” program is focusing on connecting recent college graduates with new careers, but a city spokesperson says the event is open to everyone.

“Over 70 employers are registered to attend this month’s hiring event, including federal, state, and county offices, offering jobs and careers in a variety of fields,” said Mark Menard, Business Services Coordinator for WorkHawaii.

Officials say registration is encouraged but not required and that staff will be on hand to review and provide professional feedback on resumes and help applicants with interview skills.

Parking is available for job seekers at a $3 flat parking rate in the Dole Parking Structure above the Regal Theatres.

The next Hiring Event will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Kinney
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Oahu harbor master
Myisha-Lee Armitage (Image: Honolulu Police Department)
‘We can move on’: Plea deal offers closure for family of teen killed in 2016 hit-and-run
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Generic Image
Honolulu reports alarming increase in suicide attempts, especially among youth
Teenager killed in Makaha shooting identified
Loved ones identify 17-year-old killed in weekend Makaha shooting

Latest News

Thousands gathered on Oahu’s North Shore on Tuesday to celebrate Hawaii’s own Iam Tonig, the...
‘An exciting time’: Iam Tongi’s win puts local music on global stage
Booths, story boards and videos filled the Alfred Los Banos Pavilion as officials with Joint...
Task force holds open house to share defueling plans for underground tanks on Red Hill
HNN News Brief (May 24, 2023)
Robbery suspect appears to be running to the elevator at a Waikiki hotel
Police: Suspect attacked man in Waikiki elevator, fled with his wallet