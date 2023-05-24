Honolulu-bound United Airlines flight diverted to San Francisco due to mechanical issue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu-bound United Airlines flight was forced to divert back to San Francisco on Wednesday due to a mechanical issue, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

United Airlines flight 2380 was heading to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport but had to return to San Francisco International Airport after the crew reported a possible rudder issue, the FAA said.

According to the flight tracking site FlightAware, the Boeing 757 departed SFO around 11:50 a.m. PST and returned about two hours later.

The FAA is investigating.

