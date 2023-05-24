Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Honolulu-bound United Airlines flight diverted to San Francisco due to mechanical issue

A United Airlines flight was forced to return to San Francisco after a mechanical issue.
A United Airlines flight was forced to return to San Francisco after a mechanical issue.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:18 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu-bound United Airlines flight was forced to divert back to San Francisco on Wednesday due to a mechanical issue, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

United Airlines flight 2380 was heading to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport but had to return to San Francisco International Airport after the crew reported a possible rudder issue, the FAA said.

According to the flight tracking site FlightAware, the Boeing 757 departed SFO around 11:50 a.m. PST and returned about two hours later.

The FAA is investigating.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Kinney
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Oahu harbor master
Myisha-Lee Armitage (Image: Honolulu Police Department)
‘We can move on’: Plea deal offers closure for family of teen killed in 2016 hit-and-run
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Generic Image
Honolulu reports alarming increase in suicide attempts, especially among youth
Teenager killed in Makaha shooting identified
Loved ones identify 17-year-old killed in weekend Makaha shooting

Latest News

Evidence collected during the search included various species of threatened and endangered...
Dozens of illegal ivory, turtle shells confiscated from Maui antique shop
File Image
1 person dead following building fire in Waialua
The treasurer for a youth soccer league on Maui is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of...
Waipio Soccer Complex to be closed for weed control, repairs
Michael Hirokawa takes the stand in his trial.
Suspect in violent sex assault at Honolulu condo takes stand, claiming he doesn’t remember