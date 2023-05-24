1 person dead following building fire in Waialua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person is dead following a building fire in Waialua on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, the two-alarm blaze broke out at a building on Au Street just after noon.

HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services are all on scene.

A portion of Au Street is shut down while officials investigate.

Officials have not released further information.

This story will be updated.

