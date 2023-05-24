1 person dead following building fire in Waialua
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:50 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person is dead following a building fire in Waialua on Wednesday, officials said.
According to officials, the two-alarm blaze broke out at a building on Au Street just after noon.
HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services are all on scene.
A portion of Au Street is shut down while officials investigate.
Officials have not released further information.
This story will be updated.
