Healthier Hawaii: 1-year anniversary of Kapiolani’s Women’s Bone and Joint clinic

Dr. Mariya Opanova, an orthopedic surgeon at Hawaii Pacific Health, explains how the clinic has helped women suffering with arthritis.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:13 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Women’s Bone and Joint clinic at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children is celebrating its one-year anniversary!

Dr. Mariya Opanova, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in hip and knee arthritis, explains how the clinic has helped women suffering with joint issues.

She also shares some key ways to maintain joint health and get connected to the clinic.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Vet on the Set: Cats and catnip