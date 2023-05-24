Buckle up: Police across the state warn to ‘click it’ or get a ticket
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:36 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Don’t expect to be let off with a warning if you’re caught driving without a seatbelt.
Through June 4, police across Hawaii will be taking a “no-excuse” approach during stepped up enforcement for the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign.
Ticketed drivers could pay more than $100.
Drivers could also receive citations for any passengers also not buckled up.
The campaign aims to save lives and reduce injuries as a result of not using a seat belt.
