Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman will not serve jail time for 2016 hit-and-run death of Makaha teenager

Myisha-Lee Armitage (Image: Honolulu Police Department)
Myisha-Lee Armitage (Image: Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:01 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman that struck and killed 19-year-old Kaulana Werner in a 2016 Makaha hit-and-run will not serve any jail time.

Myisha-Lee Armitage took a plea deal today and is being credited for time served, covering her 18-month prison sentence.

She pled guilty to negligent homicide and an accident involving death or serious bodily injury.

Armitage is now on five years probation and is banned from driving or consuming alcohol during that time.

SEE MORE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot
Teenage suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 17-year-old
Hawaii singing superstar Iam Tongi, 18, from Kahuku on American Idol.
After a storybook season, Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Queen’s Health System drops mask mandate
Hawaii’s largest hospital group drops mask mandate
Attempted murder suspect faces court hearing this week
Attempted murder suspect faces court hearing this week

Latest News

The tradition continues, 38,000 fresh lei made for Memorial Day
The tradition continues, thousands of fresh lei made for Memorial Day
Teenager killed in Makaha shooting identified
Loved ones identify 17-year-old killed in weekend Makaha shooting
John Webby was shot multiple times with a weapon that shoots pepper balls in the face and body.
Maui police investigating after man shot multiple times with pepper ball launcher
Sen. Sam Slom
Sam Slom, longtime Republican senator who relished his ‘lone ranger’ role, dies at 81