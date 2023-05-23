Woman will not serve jail time for 2016 hit-and-run death of Makaha teenager

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman that struck and killed 19-year-old Kaulana Werner in a 2016 Makaha hit-and-run will not serve any jail time.

Myisha-Lee Armitage took a plea deal today and is being credited for time served, covering her 18-month prison sentence.

She pled guilty to negligent homicide and an accident involving death or serious bodily injury.

Armitage is now on five years probation and is banned from driving or consuming alcohol during that time.

