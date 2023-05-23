Tributes
Volcanologists: Kilauea is not erupting, but showing signs of ‘heightened unrest’

Kilauea Iki and Pu‘upua‘i are visible in this aerial image taken during the May 3, 2023,...
Kilauea Iki and Pu‘upua‘i are visible in this aerial image taken during the May 3, 2023, Kīlauea summit monitoring overflight.(Hawaii Volcano Observatory)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:19 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Volcanologists say Kilauea is not erupting, but it is showing signs of “heightened unrest.”

US Geological Survey researchers have tracked elevated earthquake rates beneath the summit, including over 100 quakes on Saturday alone.

That includes a magnitude 3.7 temblor which was felt in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and its surrounding communities.

Gas emissions remain low at this time but it’s believed magma is collecting underneath the summit. The volcano alert level remains at advisory.

Experts said an eruption at Kilauea’s summit does not appear to be imminent, although heightened unrest suggests that an eruption might be possible with little or no warning.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said it’s continuing to monitor Kilauea and other Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.

