Volcanologists: Kilauea is not erupting, but showing signs of ‘heightened unrest’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Volcanologists say Kilauea is not erupting, but it is showing signs of “heightened unrest.”

US Geological Survey researchers have tracked elevated earthquake rates beneath the summit, including over 100 quakes on Saturday alone.

That includes a magnitude 3.7 temblor which was felt in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and its surrounding communities.

HVO Kilauea YELLOW/ADVISORY - Kīlauea volcano is not erupting. Kīlauea summit is exhibiting signs of heightened ... https://t.co/kt2LlXVPQ5 — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 23, 2023

Gas emissions remain low at this time but it’s believed magma is collecting underneath the summit. The volcano alert level remains at advisory.

Experts said an eruption at Kilauea’s summit does not appear to be imminent, although heightened unrest suggests that an eruption might be possible with little or no warning.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said it’s continuing to monitor Kilauea and other Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.

