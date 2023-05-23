Trial date set in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial has been set for a man accused of killing his wife’s lover back in 2022.

Murder suspect Eric Thompson will be heading to trial in mid-July.

Thompson is accused in the murder of Waipahu acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara in January 2022.

Tokuhara was fatally shot at his business on Jan. 12.

According to court documents, police used video surveillance to identify Thompson’s truck and link him to the murder scene.

Police said Thompson’s wife and Tokuhara were having an affair.

Thompson was last reported to be on house arrest.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.