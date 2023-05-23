The tradition continues, 38,000 fresh lei made for Memorial Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Memorial Day a week away, the city is hoping to collect over 38,000 lei to honor every servicemember who is laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

“We are inviting the public again to come and enjoy this time honored tradition, as it is a very excellent way of honoring those who have made the final and full measure of devotion and service of our country,” said Nate Serota, Honolulu Dept. of Parks and Recreation.

Donated lei can be made of fresh flowers or ti leaves, measuring 20 to 22 inches untied.

You can even contribute by attending a lei sewing event.

Lei Sewing (may also drop off pre-made lei and flowers at these sites)

DATE SITE TIME

May 25 Kāne’ohe Community & Senior Center 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

May 26 Ala Pu’umalu Community Park 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

May 26 Booth District Park 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

May 26 Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

May 26 Honolulu Hale 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

May 26 Kailua District Park 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

May 26 Kalākaua District Park 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

May 26 Kapolei Hale 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

May 26 Kīlauea District Park 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.*

May 26 Makua Aliʻi Senior Center 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

May 26 McCully District Park 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

May 26 Mililani District Park 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

May 26 Wahiawā Botanical Garden 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

May 26 Waiʻanae District Park 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

May 26 Waiau District Park 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

May 26 Wailupe Community Park 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.*

May 26 Waimānalo District Park 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

May 26 Bill Balfour Jr. Waipahū District Park 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Lei Drop-off

LOCATIONS (O’AHU) TIME & DATE

All Federal and City Fire Stations Friday, May 26 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hālawa District Park Friday, May 26 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Booth District Park Friday, May 26 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific Friday, May 26 & Saturday, May 27 from 8 a.m – 6 p.m.

Parks Permit Office (1st floor FMB) Friday, May 26 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

LOCATIONS (BIG ISLAND) TIME & DATE

KTA Super Store in Kailua-Kona Tuesday, May 23 & Wednesday, May 24 from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 25 from 6 a.m. - 12 noon

KTA Super Store in Puainako, Hilo Tuesday, May 23 & Wednesday, May 24 from 5:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 25 from 5:30 a.m. - 12 noon

KTA Super Store in Waimea

Tuesday, May 23 & Wednesday, May 24 from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 25 from 6 a.m. - 12 noon

The Scouts of Hawaii will place the lei from the “Sew a Lei for Memorial Day” effort and an American flag on every grave within Pūowaina on Sunday, May 28 during their Good Turn Event at 1 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the 72nd Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at Punchbowl on Monday at 8:30am.

Officials say parking at Punchbowl will be extremely limited.

There will be a courtesy shuttle service available from Abraham Lincoln Elementary and Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School.

For more information check out the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s official website.

