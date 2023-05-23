Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Oahu chef beats Iron Chef and wins big on Food Network show “Alex versus America”

Chef Jon Matsubara of “Feast” on Oahu celebrated his win at his Manoa Valley restaurant Monday night.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:16 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu chef won big on the Food Network show “Alex versus America.”

Chef Jon Matsubara of “Feast” on Oahu celebrated his win at his Manoa Valley restaurant Monday night.

He and two other Hawaii chefs, Ippy Aiona, and Lee Anne Wong, faced off against Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli in Monday’s episode.

Chef Jon takes home a $10,000 cash prize.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot
Teenage suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 17-year-old
Hawaii singing superstar Iam Tongi, 18, from Kahuku on American Idol.
After a storybook season, Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Queen’s Health System drops mask mandate
Hawaii’s largest hospital group drops mask mandate
Attempted murder suspect faces court hearing this week
Attempted murder suspect faces court hearing this week

Latest News

Oahu chef beats Iron Chef and wins big on Food Network show “Alex versus America”
City to hold Memorial Day ceremony at Punchbowl to honor fallen heroes
City to hold Memorial Day ceremony at Punchbowl to honor fallen heroes
Myisha-Lee Armitage (Image: Honolulu Police Department)
Woman takes plea deal for 2016 hit-and-run death of Makaha teenager
The tradition continues, 38,000 fresh lei made for Memorial Day
The tradition continues, thousands of fresh lei made for Memorial Day