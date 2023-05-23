Oahu chef beats Iron Chef and wins big on Food Network show “Alex versus America”

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu chef won big on the Food Network show “Alex versus America.”

Chef Jon Matsubara of “Feast” on Oahu celebrated his win at his Manoa Valley restaurant Monday night.

He and two other Hawaii chefs, Ippy Aiona, and Lee Anne Wong, faced off against Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli in Monday’s episode.

Chef Jon takes home a $10,000 cash prize.

