Maui police investigating after man shot multiple times with pepper ball launcher

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating an assault after a 64-year-old man was shot with a pepper ball launcher.

John Webby’s surveillance camera captured the moment he says a stranger began harassing him.

“He started accusing me of doing some damage to his business,” Webby said. “I never saw the guy. I don’t even know the man, and I told him that I had nothing to do with it and that he needed to leave, and he wouldn’t leave,” Webby said.

The video shows Webby getting off of his chair at his business, Aloha Hawaiian Activities, along South Kihei Road this past Saturday just before noon and begins shoving the stranger.

Webby demands that he leave and stop bothering him. Webby walks back to his chair and begins to sit down.

That is when he says the stranger started shooting him.

“I thought it was a real gun when I first saw it,” said Webby. “And I said to myself, ‘Ah, this is my last day on earth.’”

Webby was shot multiple times with a weapon that shoots pepper balls in the face and body.

“Three rounds come out, ‘Pop, pop, pop!’ And then I stood up, turn that way, ‘Pop, pop, pop!’ Another couple.”

Webby was taken to the hospital.

Maui police say the suspect, 42-year-old Beau Hawkes of Kihei, was arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree. Police say Hawkes posted $5,000 bail.

Officials described the weapon as “a yellow colored less-lethal C02 pistol.”

Hawkes was sentenced to 30 days in jail back in 2015 after a police officer pulled him over for talking on his cellphone while driving a car with no license plates or insurance. Hawkes was caught on camera running from the officer and being tazed outside the old Wailuku courthouse.

Webby says although he fears for his life, he is speaking out so others can be aware.

“I thought I was dead,” he said. “He’s got that fright in me. What is that worth? I don’t know. I don’t think there’s any worth to that. But I know one thing, I’m not gonna back down.”

Hawkes said in a statement, “Mr. Webby attacked me and I defended myself.”

MPD said the case has been referred to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

