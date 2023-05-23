Tributes
Man found guilty of threatening to kill Oahu harbor master to be sentenced

Lindsey Kinney
Lindsey Kinney(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:04 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man found guilty of threatening to kill an DLNR official and his family is set to be sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

Authorities said Lindsey Kinney, 44, gave the threat via Instagram after his boat was impounded.

Kinney was arrested by the FBI last year and was found guilty by a jury earlier this year.

U.S. Attorney Clare Connors said, “The use of social media to criminally terrorize members of our community will be investigated and prosecuted.”

Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. in federal court. Kinney faces up to 10 years in prison.

Kinney is also a key witness in the case against accused crime boss Mike Miske after allegedly turning down Miske’s request to kill Johnathan Fraser in 2016 — then months later Fraser vanished.

