Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man charged after toddler finds gun in couch and accidentally kills himself

The man objected to being charged during his initial court appearance.
The man objected to being charged during his initial court appearance.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:35 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A Grand Rapids-area man was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter after his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son found a gun and fatally shot himself.

Police said the gun was in the couch at their apartment in Kentwood. Kiaire McCoy apparently found it and shot himself Friday.

Markus Nevills Jr., 22, objected to being charged during his initial court appearance.

“I don’t understand this. I’m trying to see how they’re saying this is my fault. I didn’t shoot and kill him,” Nevills said.

Police quoted Nevills as saying he had “zoned out” while high on marijuana and was scrolling through his phone when the shooting occurred, according to a court filing. Prosecutors said he was grossly negligent.

“It sounds like a terrible accident, and there is no criminal intent there,” defense attorney Richard Zambon said.

law recently signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will require gun owners to keep guns in a locked storage box if children are present. It takes effect in 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened a death investigation after the body of a woman was discovered on a...
Investigation underway after woman’s body discovered on Chinatown sidewalk
Hawaii singing superstar Iam Tongi, 18, from Kahuku on American Idol.
After a storybook season, Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’
Honolulu Police Department/File
Man arrested after allegedly driving through fence, attacking those who came to his aid
Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot
Teenage suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 17-year-old
Pacific Ocean between Hawaiian Islands and California
‘Fuel starvation’ eyed in Hawaii-bound plane crash that killed 2

Latest News

Chef Jon Matsubara beats Iron Chef and wins big on Food Network show
Oahu chef wins big on Food Network show “Alex versus America”
Myisha-Lee Armitage (Image: Honolulu Police Department)
‘We can move on’: Plea deal offers closure for family of teen killed in 2016 hit-and-run
U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
U-Haul truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained
Members of the choir sings along with the congregation during service at the Grace Methodist...
Some worshippers switching congregations amid United Methodist split over LGBTQ issues
RAW: Police collect evidence at crash site near White House