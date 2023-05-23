Local youth boxing clubs rally in Kapolei against what they call unfair sanctions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of demonstrators made their way to Kapolei to protest the unfair sanctions against multiple local boxing clubs here in the islands.

In the end, organizers tell me all they want is to let the kids fight.

“You know, these kids shouldn’t be punished for something that they didn’t do wrong, right.”

Countless coaches and fighters from 15 different clubs in the islands received and email saying that their membership to USA Boxing was put on administrative hold.

“We were all in shock when we got this letter and when we tried responding to them, they said, oh, we have to reply in writing for them to lift the ban or the suspension.” Boxing coach Tony Graziano told Hawaii News Now.

This stems from accusations made by the Hawaii LBC nd USA Boxing, stating they participated in an unsanctioned boxing event.

The protestors say that the event was a kickboxing and sparring event and the rules only pertain to strictly boxing events.

“I just was mad, you know, I never knew.” Boxer Izlynn Shirley said. “I never expected it to get us suspended.”

Multiple members of different clubs rallied outside USA Boxing Hawaii’s headquarters to voice their frustration.

Many saying that the organization is taking away vital avenues for kids in Hawaii.

“The kids come to us for an avenue to get out or something to keep them busy.” Boxing Coach Michael Talalotu said. “Those hours that those hours and days they spend with us, it’s time that they’re not on the streets, they’re not running the streets.”

Coaches add that they’re willing to compromise, punish the coaches not the kids.

Monday’s rally just the start for these clubs and they’re going to do what they do best — fight.

“Show them there’s unity within our community in the whole fighting scene that we come as one, especially when it comes to the kids.” MMA promoter Al Medeiros said.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to USA Boxing Hawaii for comment, but have not heard back.

