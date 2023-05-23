Tributes
Century-old power plant on Oahu set to get a next generation makeover

Hawaiian Electric is seeking to overhaul its near-century old Waiau Power Plant with new renewable generators.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric is seeking to overhaul its near-century old Waiau Power Plant with new renewable generators.

HECO has submitted a proposal to change out the plant’s six-fossil fuel generators with efficient units that run on biofuels.

“We’re really at the point now as we look to the 2030s that we’ve gotta be able to start introducing new technology, new efficient generators to provide that backstop, that gap, to fill the gap when variable resources aren’t available,” said HECO spokesman Jim Kelly.

The upgrade would be long overdue as its current generators date back to the late 1940s.

HECO says these new machines are faster and much more versatile.

This also ties in to the state’s goal to be independent of fossil fuels by 2045.

The Public Utilities Commission will announce a bid winner by October.

