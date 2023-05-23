Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected through Wednesday, lighter winds to hold from Thursday through the weekend

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trade winds will continue through midweek, then ease slightly late Thursday into the weekend as the ridge weakens north of the area and an upper disturbance moves in.

Showers will favor windward and mauka locations, especially overnight through the early mornings as pockets of moisture move through.

As the upper disturbances moves southward into the region, there is a possibility of increasing shower coverage, with some potentially becoming locally heavy.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A small long period southwest swell will hold slightly above summer time averages through tomorrow. A series of small south and southwest swells will keep small surf along south facing shores into the weekend. There are no significant swells forecast to affect the north and west facing shores through the week. East shore surf is expected to be rough and choppy as the trades strengthen tomorrow.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened a death investigation after the body of a woman was discovered on a...
Investigation underway after woman’s body discovered on Chinatown sidewalk
Hawaii singing superstar Iam Tongi, 18, from Kahuku on American Idol.
After a storybook season, Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’
Honolulu Police Department/File
Man arrested after allegedly driving through fence, attacking those who came to his aid
Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot
Teenage suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 17-year-old
Pacific Ocean between Hawaiian Islands and California
‘Fuel starvation’ eyed in Hawaii-bound plane crash that killed 2

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected through Wednesday, lighter winds expected to hold...
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected through Wednesday, lighter winds to hold from Thursday through the weekend
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Beautiful trades dominate the week
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to bring pleasant conditions through Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to bring comfortable conditions through Wednesday
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, May 22, 2023