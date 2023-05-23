First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected through Wednesday, lighter winds to hold from Thursday through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trade winds will continue through midweek, then ease slightly late Thursday into the weekend as the ridge weakens north of the area and an upper disturbance moves in.

Showers will favor windward and mauka locations, especially overnight through the early mornings as pockets of moisture move through.

As the upper disturbances moves southward into the region, there is a possibility of increasing shower coverage, with some potentially becoming locally heavy.

A small long period southwest swell will hold slightly above summer time averages through tomorrow. A series of small south and southwest swells will keep small surf along south facing shores into the weekend. There are no significant swells forecast to affect the north and west facing shores through the week. East shore surf is expected to be rough and choppy as the trades strengthen tomorrow.

