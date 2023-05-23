City to hold Memorial Day ceremony at Punchbowl to honor fallen heroes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will host the 72nd Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony.

Thousands are expected over the weekend at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

The city’s ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Families are encouraged to visit loved ones’ graves before or after the event.

“Another thing that we want to remind the public is this is a national shrine. And please treat it as such. Do not bring your pets, please. On many occasions, we’ve had individuals come with their dogs and allow them to roam on the grave sites. That’s very disrespectful,” said Gene Maestas from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

The city is still seeking donations of fresh lei or flowers to place on Punchbowl 38,000 gravesites.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.