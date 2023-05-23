Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:39 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities say they have arrested three people for having guns on school property in St. John the Baptist Parish.

A man, a woman and a teen face charges of illegal possession of guns during a pre-kindergarten graduation.

They are 24-year-old Nick Melancon, 25-year-old Jaquanna Monique Cage, and a 16-year-old who is unidentified because of his age.

Sheriff Mike Tegre said he received a tip about armed individuals at Garyville-Mt. Airy Magnet School.

Deputies placed the school on lockdown.

The suspects fled on foot as law enforcement approached them but were eventually apprehended.

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.

They also found a handgun that had been converted to a fully automatic.

All three suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened a death investigation after the body of a woman was discovered on a...
Investigation underway after woman’s body discovered on Chinatown sidewalk
Hawaii singing superstar Iam Tongi, 18, from Kahuku on American Idol.
After a storybook season, Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’
Honolulu Police Department/File
Man arrested after allegedly driving through fence, attacking those who came to his aid
Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot
Teenage suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 17-year-old
Pacific Ocean between Hawaiian Islands and California
‘Fuel starvation’ eyed in Hawaii-bound plane crash that killed 2

Latest News

Lindsey Kinney
Man found guilty of threatening to kill Oahu harbor master to be sentenced
President Biden says he expects progress on a crucial debt limit deal, as he departs for Asia.
Biden leaning into global diplomacy to manage migration at US-Mexico border
The incident happened Monday night
19-year-old driver accused of trying to crash through barriers outside White House
Adrian Fajardo, 12, is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his home in...
12-year-old boy fighting for his life after ice cream truck crashes into apartment