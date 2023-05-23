Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 children, ages 6 and 12, accused of armed robbery

The robbery happened around 8 a.m. on the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle near South Tryon Street, according to CMPD. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:11 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Police in North Carolina are investigating an armed robbery that they said was committed by two children, ages 6 and 12.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the robbery happened at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte on Sunday morning.

According to police, the two children asked a woman to borrow her phone to call their mom then ran off with the phone. After a chase, the 12-year-old allegedly pulled out a BB gun and pointed it at the woman.

Police said they spoke with the children’s mother, who was cooperative and allowed them inside her home to find the BB gun.

The 12-year-old admitted to stealing the phone and pulling the gun on the woman, according to police. He was charged with armed robbery and damage to property.

The 6-year-old is not facing charges.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened a death investigation after the body of a woman was discovered on a...
Investigation underway after woman’s body discovered on Chinatown sidewalk
Hawaii singing superstar Iam Tongi, 18, from Kahuku on American Idol.
After a storybook season, Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’
Honolulu Police Department/File
Man arrested after allegedly driving through fence, attacking those who came to his aid
Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot
Teenage suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 17-year-old
Pacific Ocean between Hawaiian Islands and California
‘Fuel starvation’ eyed in Hawaii-bound plane crash that killed 2

Latest News

Adrian Fajardo, 12, is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his home in...
12-year-old boy fighting for his life after ice cream truck crashes into apartment
FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Police resume search for Madeleine McCann, child missing since 2007
FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his...
Illinois AG probe: Catholic clergy sexual abuse of kids was far more common than church acknowledged
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) adjusts his chin strap during the second half of...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin present but not participating in 1st days of voluntary practices