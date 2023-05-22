Tributes
Public invited to Red Hill ‘open house’ to weigh in on defueling process

Cdr. Nico Melendez from Joint Task Force Red Hill also talked about the upcoming Red Hill community town halls happening this week.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Joint Task Force for Red Hill will be hosting two open house events this week regarding the defueling process.

Cdr. Nico Melendez told Hawaii News Now that military officials will be on hand to discuss the latest on the plans to remove more than 100 million gallons of fuel from the facility.

The military says it’s targeting October for the start of the defueling process and they say the process could be mostly done by January 2024.

The open house events take place Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Memorial Park.

If you would like to weigh in on the future of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, public comments will be accepted through May 31.

To submit a comment, click here.

