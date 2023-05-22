Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man arrested after allegedly driving through fence, attacking good Samaritans in Makakilo

Honolulu Police Department/File
Honolulu Police Department/File(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAKAKILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a man accused of plowing through a fence and then attacking two people who tried to help on Sunday morning.

The incident happened near the off-ramp of the H-1 Freeway in Makakilo.

We’re told the 56-year-old suspect was armed with a knife and allegedly threatened to kill some Good Samaritans.

He faces a list of charges including terroristic threatening.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot
Teenage suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 17-year-old
Hawaii singing superstar Iam Tongi, 18, from Kahuku on American Idol.
After a storybook season, Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Queen’s Health System drops mask mandate
Hawaii’s largest hospital group drops mask mandate
Attempted murder suspect faces court hearing this week
Attempted murder suspect faces court hearing this week

Latest News

Pacific Ocean between Hawaiian Islands and California
2 killed when plane headed for Hawaii crashes in Pacific Ocean off Northern California
Sacrifice, bravery of Oahu’s medical first responders recognized during ‘EMS Week’
Sam Slom, a former Republican state senator and longtime lawmaker, has died. He was 81.
Former Hawaii State Senator, longtime lawmaker Sam Slom dies at 81
Love County deputies say they were called out to the Red River, just east of the I-35 bridge at...
Death investigation underway after woman’s body discovered on Chinatown sidewalk