Man arrested after allegedly driving through fence, attacking good Samaritans in Makakilo
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MAKAKILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a man accused of plowing through a fence and then attacking two people who tried to help on Sunday morning.
The incident happened near the off-ramp of the H-1 Freeway in Makakilo.
We’re told the 56-year-old suspect was armed with a knife and allegedly threatened to kill some Good Samaritans.
He faces a list of charges including terroristic threatening.
This story may be updated.
