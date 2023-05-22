Man arrested after allegedly driving through fence, attacking good Samaritans in Makakilo

MAKAKILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a man accused of plowing through a fence and then attacking two people who tried to help on Sunday morning.

The incident happened near the off-ramp of the H-1 Freeway in Makakilo.

We’re told the 56-year-old suspect was armed with a knife and allegedly threatened to kill some Good Samaritans.

He faces a list of charges including terroristic threatening.

This story may be updated.

