Honolulu Emergency Medical Services celebrates ‘National EMS Week’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will recognize Oahu’s first responders as the nation celebrates Emergency Medical Services week.

Honolulu EMS responds on average to some 100,000 emergency medical calls on Oahu every year.

Jim Ireland is the director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department and says the men and women dedicating their lives to helping others are grateful for the recognition.

”The city’s Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians are the front line of emergency medicine in our communities,” Ireland said. “These men and women are trained to provide life-saving medical treatment and they are so deserving of this recognition.”

If you would like to get an up close and personal account of what it was like to be a paramedic during the pandemic, click here to watch “On the Frontline: No Rest for Honolulu EMS.”

It’s a big job and an essential service for the people of Hawaii.

”The City’s EMS professionals are responsible for administering emergency medical treatment to one million residents and millions of visitors annually. In 2022, Honolulu EMS delivered advanced life-saving medical treatment to more than 85,000 patients and transported nearly 55,000 patients to emergency rooms. Honolulu EMS currently has 22 units stationed across Oahu,” added Ireland.

Honolulu EMS is always looking for people who feel they have what it takes to work as a Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

For more information on applying, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.