Former Hawaii State Senator, longtime lawmaker Sam Slom dies at 81

Sam Slom, a former Republican state senator and longtime lawmaker, has died. He was 81.
Sam Slom, a former Republican state senator and longtime lawmaker, has died. He was 81.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Republican state Sen. Sam Slom has died, according to a spokesperson for the Hawaii Republican Party. Slom was 81.

It was reported that Slom passed away around noon on Sunday.

Slom spent 20 years representing East Honolulu in the state senate. He was frequently referred to as a “Lone Ranger” as he was often the only member of the minority party during his time in the Senate.

He lost his seat in 2016 to sitting Sen. Stanley Chang.

Funeral plans for Slom have yet to be determined.

This story may be updated.

