First Alert Forecast: Typical trade wind conditions to start the work week

Locally breezy trade winds will prevail over the islands through Wednesday with mostly dry and stable conditions. Showers should be on the light side and favor windward slopes during the overnight and early morning hours. The usual exception comes for the Kona side of the island of Hawaii, which may stil lsee some afternoon clouds and pop-up showers.

Looking ahead into the latter part of the week, we have a first alert for the possibility of locally heavy rain during the Thursday and Friday time period. There’s low confidence in the forecast right now because the models have bene very inconsistent, but we’ll be on the lookout for lighter trade winds and more showers.

In surf, a small inconsistent south swell will hold Monday. Very small background energy is expected for northwest shores, while rough and choppy waves will increase for east shores with the increasing trade winds.

The small craft advisory has been extended until 6 a.m. Wednesday for the usual windier coastal and channel waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii, with winds of 15 to 30 knots possible.

