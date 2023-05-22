Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Elderly bicyclist dies after crashing in North Kona

On Hawaii Island, an elderly man has died after crashing while riding a bicycle Sunday evening.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said an elderly man has died after crashing while riding a bicycle in North Kona on Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on Hina Lani Street.

Investigators said the man was riding a silver Dean Titanium Road bicycle, heading west on the right shoulder of the street when he crashed.

Officials said he was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the man has not yet been positively identified.

Authorities said they do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Police added that because the crash involved a bicycle, the incident does not count towards the county’s traffic fatality count.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot
Teenage suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 17-year-old
Hawaii singing superstar Iam Tongi, 18, from Kahuku on American Idol.
After a storybook season, Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Queen’s Health System drops mask mandate
Hawaii’s largest hospital group drops mask mandate
Attempted murder suspect faces court hearing this week
Attempted murder suspect faces court hearing this week

Latest News

Pacific Ocean between Hawaiian Islands and California
‘Fuel starvation’ eyed in Hawaii-bound plane crash that killed 2
Honolulu police have opened a death investigation after the body of a woman was discovered on a...
Investigation underway after woman’s body discovered on Chinatown sidewalk
In this radar image provided by the U.S National Weather Service, Typhoon Mawar is seen near...
Guam braces for ‘extensive damage’ from Typhoon Mawar
Guam braces for 'extensive damage' from Typhoon Mawar