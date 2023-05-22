Elderly bicyclist dies after crashing in North Kona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said an elderly man has died after crashing while riding a bicycle in North Kona on Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on Hina Lani Street.

Investigators said the man was riding a silver Dean Titanium Road bicycle, heading west on the right shoulder of the street when he crashed.

Officials said he was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the man has not yet been positively identified.

Authorities said they do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Police added that because the crash involved a bicycle, the incident does not count towards the county’s traffic fatality count.

