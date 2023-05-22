Death investigation underway after woman’s body discovered on Chinatown sidewalk

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened a death investigation after the body of a woman was discovered on a sidewalk in Chinatown early Sunday morning.

It was found at about 4 a.m. near the intersection of Pauahi and Smith Street.

Witnesses told officers they saw the woman walking in the area just hours before her death.

If you have any information call Honolulu police.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.