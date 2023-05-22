Tributes
Death investigation underway after woman’s body discovered on Chinatown sidewalk

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:37 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened a death investigation after the body of a woman was discovered on a sidewalk in Chinatown early Sunday morning.

It was found at about 4 a.m. near the intersection of Pauahi and Smith Street.

Witnesses told officers they saw the woman walking in the area just hours before her death.

If you have any information call Honolulu police.

This story may be updated.

