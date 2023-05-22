After a storybook season, Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A star was born in season 21 of American Idol — and that star happens to come from Kahuku.

Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi clinched the top honor Sunday in the season finale, putting local music on a national stage with a masterful performance of “Cool Down” by Kolohe Kai.

The win capped a storybook season for the 18-year0old

Week after week, Tongi has won over the crowds with his exceptional vocals and humble, charming personality. On Sunday, it came down to Tongi and contestant Megan Danielle, from Georgia.

Tongi captured the hearts of many television viewers and social media users alike during his audition as he fought back tears through his soulful rendition of James Blunt’s “Monsters” in a performance that was dedicated to his father.

And just last week, Tongi attracted an impressive crowd in his homecoming performance at Turtle Bay.

