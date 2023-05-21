UH men’s volleyball gave back to community with Aloha Oe Farewell Volleyball Clinic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a final Aloha for a few senior members of the Rainbow Warriors volleyball team as they spent their Saturday giving back to the keiki.

The Aloha Oe All Star Farewell Clinic at 808 hale in Kapolei featured members of the back-to-back Big West champs with about a hundred boys and girls ranging from ages 14-to-18 getting tips and training from some of the premiere athletes on the taraflex.

With Chaz Galloway, Spyros Chakas and departing seniors Filip Humler, Dimitrios Mouchlias and Jakob Thelle giving back to a community they say have given them so much during their time in Manoa.

“Yeah, I mean, this was all about, it’s about community, it’s about showing up and kind of growing the sport, so now it’s our chance to finally be able to get back to the K key to the community in our way and have these clinics, so we’re just happy to be here and really just get back to everybody that has been supporting us along the way.” UH setter Jakob Thelle told Hawaii News Now. “I think these clinics are some of the highlights for the players and just being able to learn from other coaches, other players that they’ve been looking up to in the game and it’s just what it’s about being role models for the keiki and learning how to become better.”

The departing seniors are now looking to turn pro.

