Police continue search for missing woman on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are again asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman on Hawaii Island.

Hawaii Police and CrimeStoppers have renewed calls for the public to be on the lookout for 42-year-old Jennifer Showden.

Officials say the Pahoa woman was last seen and heard from back in July of 2022.

She had moved to Hawaii from Montana with two young sons, said police.

Officials said the boys are now back on the mainland with family.

Showden is described as 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, with darkish-blond hair.

Call Hawaii PD with any tips.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.