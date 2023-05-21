Kauai structure fire causes $70,000 in damage

KAPAA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County firefighters responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning in Kapaa.

Officials say crews were called to the scene on Kuhio Highway at about 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found neighbors attempting to use garden hoses to protect their property from the spreading flames, said officials.

Officials say a coconut tree also caught fire, as well as a utility line, was downed.

Authorities say the damage is estimated to be around $70,000.

A cause is under investigation.

