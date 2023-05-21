It’s prom season! Walk down memory lane with prom pictures from the HNN team, submit your own!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prom photos hold a unique charm, transporting us back to an era of elegance and nostalgia.

As prom season comes to a close, we wanted to take you on a walk down memory lane with prom pictures from the Hawaii News Now Team.

Autoplay Caption

Do you have a high schooler who recently attended prom or did you hang on to your high school prom pictures? Share them with us down below.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.