It’s prom season! Walk down memory lane with prom pictures from the HNN team, submit your own!
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:09 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prom photos hold a unique charm, transporting us back to an era of elegance and nostalgia.

As prom season comes to a close, we wanted to take you on a walk down memory lane with prom pictures from the Hawaii News Now Team.

Do you have a high schooler who recently attended prom or did you hang on to your high school prom pictures? Share them with us down below.

