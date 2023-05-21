Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Island Avenue Clothing launches in Nordstrom in Ala Moana Center

Celebrating Asian Pacific Islander month in Hawaii with the first ever "Island Avenue Fashion Presentation" at Nordstrom
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:43 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first ever Pacific Islander clothing brand is now in select Nordstrom stores across the U.S., including in Ala Moana Center.

With inspirations from surf, streetwear and the South Pacific, Island Avenue is the brainchild of LA-based entrepreneur Fa’avae Fa’avae. He partnered with island reggae artist Siaosi to host a special fashion event and joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends.

“The Rebirth Collection” features apparel with an elevated Island vibe, including the signature piece “Aloha TUX” dress shirt, custom graphic tees and headwear with laser engraved denim and unique bungee chord cargo pants.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Mars played bartender at a private launch event for the SelvaRey Rum Bar at Fairmont...
Cheers! Bruno Mars serves up drinks, performs at private launch event on Hawaii Island
Toyota Tacoma 2024
Hawaii’s favorite pickup truck gets an island style makeover
Police respond to hours-long barricade in Mililani
54-year-old man arrested after tense barricade situation in Mililani
Honolulu circuit court
Former church volunteer charged in child sex abuse case now faces possible lawsuit
It’s prom season! Walk down memory lane with prom pictures from the HNN team, submit your own
It’s prom season! Walk down memory lane with prom pictures from the HNN team, submit your own

Latest News

Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot
Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot
Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot
Fooki offers Taiwanese specialties at Pearl Kai Shopping Center
Fooki restaurant shares Taiwanese culture, street food with Hawaii
Former church volunteer charged in child sex abuse case now faces possible lawsuit