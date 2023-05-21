Island Avenue Clothing launches in Nordstrom in Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first ever Pacific Islander clothing brand is now in select Nordstrom stores across the U.S., including in Ala Moana Center.

With inspirations from surf, streetwear and the South Pacific, Island Avenue is the brainchild of LA-based entrepreneur Fa’avae Fa’avae. He partnered with island reggae artist Siaosi to host a special fashion event and joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends.

“The Rebirth Collection” features apparel with an elevated Island vibe, including the signature piece “Aloha TUX” dress shirt, custom graphic tees and headwear with laser engraved denim and unique bungee chord cargo pants.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.