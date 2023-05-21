Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

G7 nations call out China economic coercion, Russia aggression

Former Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific shares key takeaways
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:09 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The leaders of the world’s powerful democracies, the Group of 7, the U.S., Japan, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Italy wrapped up their meeting in Hiroshima, Japan.

The G7 nations agreed on more sanctions against Russia, amid its ongoing war in Ukraine, and released a statement expressing serious concerns about China’s militarization of the East and South China seas. Members said they want to develop tools to deter and defend against China’s economic intimidation and technological coercion.

Dave Stilwell, former assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the takeaways and what it means with relations with China and Russia.

Biden canceled meetings in Australia and Papua New Guinea to head back to DC to deal with debt ceiling negotiations. Quad nations U.S.. Japan, Australia and India met in Tokyo instead.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Mars played bartender at a private launch event for the SelvaRey Rum Bar at Fairmont...
Cheers! Bruno Mars serves up drinks, performs at private launch event on Hawaii Island
Toyota Tacoma 2024
Hawaii’s favorite pickup truck gets an island style makeover
Police respond to hours-long barricade in Mililani
54-year-old man arrested after tense barricade situation in Mililani
Honolulu circuit court
Former church volunteer charged in child sex abuse case now faces possible lawsuit
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

The Middle Eastern Dance Artists of Hawaii are hosting a benefit event May 21st at 5 p.m. at...
Celebrate the art of belly dancing with Middle Eastern Dance Artists of Hawaii
Kauai structure fire causes $70,000 damage
Kauai structure fire causes $70,000 in damage
First Pacific Islander clothing brand will be featured in select Nordstrom stores across the U.S.
Island Avenue Clothing launches in Nordstrom stores
Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot
Suspect sought after Makaha shooting that left 17-year-old dead