G7 nations call out China economic coercion, Russia aggression

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The leaders of the world’s powerful democracies, the Group of 7, the U.S., Japan, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Italy wrapped up their meeting in Hiroshima, Japan.

The G7 nations agreed on more sanctions against Russia, amid its ongoing war in Ukraine, and released a statement expressing serious concerns about China’s militarization of the East and South China seas. Members said they want to develop tools to deter and defend against China’s economic intimidation and technological coercion.

Dave Stilwell, former assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the takeaways and what it means with relations with China and Russia.

Biden canceled meetings in Australia and Papua New Guinea to head back to DC to deal with debt ceiling negotiations. Quad nations U.S.. Japan, Australia and India met in Tokyo instead.

