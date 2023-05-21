Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Fooki restaurant shares Taiwanese culture, street food with Hawaii

Here's a look at Fooki, which serves up Taiwanese street food in Aiea
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:51 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. and Taiwan reached a deal on a historic agreement that would boost trade for both sides.

Here in Hawaii, a small but growing community of Taiwanese entrepreneurs are raising awareness of their distinct culture -- some through food.

Here’s a look at Fooki, translated to “double happiness” in Taiwanese, which serves up Taiwanese street food in Aiea.

Fooki is at 98-199 Kamehameha Hwy, Suite G-02. Call (808) 484-9188 for more information.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota Tacoma 2024
Hawaii’s favorite pickup truck gets an island style makeover
Bruno Mars played bartender at a private launch event for the SelvaRey Rum Bar at Fairmont...
Cheers! Bruno Mars serves up drinks, performs at private launch event on Hawaii Island
Jill Croce.
Witnesses: Driver plowed into moped rider, dragged her for nearly a mile
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Trisyn Kalawaia
Not his first rodeo: This Hawaii Island cowboy is riding his way to the top in the sport

Latest News

Former church volunteer charged in child sex abuse case now faces possible lawsuit
54-year-old man arrested after tense barricade situation in Mililani
Police respond to hours-long barricade in Mililani
54-year-old man arrested after tense barricade situation in Mililani
Mauna Kea gets snow, sure. But did you know it also has permafrost? (Image: UH News)
Rare tropical permafrost near Mauna Kea’s summit diminishing, researchers find