Fooki restaurant shares Taiwanese culture, street food with Hawaii
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:51 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. and Taiwan reached a deal on a historic agreement that would boost trade for both sides.
Here in Hawaii, a small but growing community of Taiwanese entrepreneurs are raising awareness of their distinct culture -- some through food.
Here’s a look at Fooki, translated to “double happiness” in Taiwanese, which serves up Taiwanese street food in Aiea.
Fooki is at 98-199 Kamehameha Hwy, Suite G-02. Call (808) 484-9188 for more information.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.