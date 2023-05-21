Fooki restaurant shares Taiwanese culture, street food with Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. and Taiwan reached a deal on a historic agreement that would boost trade for both sides.

Here in Hawaii, a small but growing community of Taiwanese entrepreneurs are raising awareness of their distinct culture -- some through food.

Here’s a look at Fooki, translated to “double happiness” in Taiwanese, which serves up Taiwanese street food in Aiea.

Fooki is at 98-199 Kamehameha Hwy, Suite G-02. Call (808) 484-9188 for more information.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.